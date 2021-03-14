https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/armed-agitators-block-traffic-in-louisville-raw/

A protest in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday night, on the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, was declared an unlawful assembly, according to police. Some protesters, “while armed,” blocked vehicular traffic and forced motorists to turn around, the Louisville Metro Police Department wrote.

“Arrests will be made to those that refuse to disperse,” the police message said.







Protesters are in the 1300 block of River Road. They have been blocking the roadway and forcing vehicles, while armed, to turn around. We are deeming their actions as an Unlawful Assembly. Arrests will be made to those that refuse to disperse. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/EpReyJJkdr — LMPD (@LMPD) March 14, 2021

Linda Sarsour was there for some grifting





