A protest in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday night, on the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, was declared an unlawful assembly, according to police. Some protesters, “while armed,” blocked vehicular traffic and forced motorists to turn around, the Louisville Metro Police Department wrote.

“Arrests will be made to those that refuse to disperse,” the police message said.



Linda Sarsour was there for some grifting



