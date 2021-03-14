https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/14/battle-for-the-moral-high-ground-lol-elon-musks-dig-at-woke-america-and-cancel-culture-is-brutal-perfection/

Elon Musk has a great idea for a new game.

One that we would rather not play, however.

Heh.

Woketopia. Battle for the Moral High Ground in this new game! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2021

What Elon said.

Watching far too many members of our military make fools of themselves on social media to prove how woke they are, trying to take the moral high ground over Tucker Carlson … this really is Woketopia.

And we’re all stuck in it.

Finally a game where I can fulfill my desire to walk up to isolated strangers outside and tell them to put a mask on while holding mine below my chin to say it. — Robert Rogers (@RogersTRobert) March 14, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

When did people forget how to mind their own damn business?

People won’t have time for you if you are always angry or complaining. —Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/0udpRA2oIM — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 13, 2021

Bingo.

Love it! In Woketopia, things become true because you believe them, not the other way around. This could even be the genesis of a great book… although I think that Luis Carroll already did it. (that’s a reference to Alice in Wonderland) — Roy Nathanson (@roy_nathanson) March 14, 2021

It’s also a game where you can redefine words to suit your narrative and Hell, even create new words so stupid people don’t feel so stupid when they use the wrong word. YAY!

Not to be confused with CANCELED! The game where every player is canceled one by one. Last person standing wins! Did Ken get Canceled with the obscure tweet from 2013? Did Jenny canceled after the incident with her dog walker? Only one player can survive being CANCELED! — Christopher Pallotta (@technicallyhodl) March 14, 2021

Who will be canceled LAST?!

It’s all so f-ed why can’t people figure out how they feel anymore without social media telling them how to feel and think… — Sgt. Laughter™ (@ilovemmasobad) March 14, 2021

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Woketopia the only way to win is not to play. 😉 pic.twitter.com/AA15vfAPA1 — Charles Scott – 🇺🇸 Tesla & SpaceX (@CharlesScott78) March 14, 2021

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

