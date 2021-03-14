https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/543167-biden-cuomo-investigation-is-underway-and-we-should-see-what-it

President BidenJoe BidenPompeo: Reentering Iran deal would make Middle East ‘less secure’ DNC gears up for midterm push Biden struggles to unravel web of Trump immigration rules MORE said on Sunday that the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo biographer: ‘Predatory behavior’ has been ‘evident for years’ Cuomo’s choice The Memo: Cuomo clings to political life MORE (D) was underway and that the the public should wait for the outcome.

Reporters asked Biden whether he thinks Cuomo should resign while the president was exiting Marine One after a weekend trip to Delaware. The governor has faced mounting calls from prominent New York Democrats to step down since six women have leveled sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden responded.

The president and Vice President Harris have up to this point stayed mum on the subject of the harassment accusations.

Last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBiden administration sending FEMA to border amid influx of migrant children Five things that must happen to get people vaccinated White House faces challenge overcoming GOP vaccine hesitancy MORE told CNN’s “State of the Union” Cuomo should undergo an “independent review” after two former aides accused him of sexual harassment. Since then, several more women have come forward alleging the governor participated in sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

Biden’s remarks reflect Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill Maher: US ‘lost’ to China, too focused on ‘woke competition’ and ‘lizard people’ Democrats rush to Biden’s defense on border surge MORE’s (D-Calif.) on ABC’s “This Week,” which also stopped short of calling for the New York governor’s resignation.

“The governor should look inside his heart — he loves New York — to see if he can govern effectively,” Pelosi said Sunday. “And that could be one of the considerations that he has.”

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerCuomo biographer: ‘Predatory behavior’ has been ‘evident for years’ Lawmakers call for action on first anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death Schumer, Gillibrand call on Cuomo to resign MORE (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandCuomo biographer: ‘Predatory behavior’ has been ‘evident for years’ The Memo: Cuomo clings to political life Schumer, Gillibrand call on Cuomo to resign MORE (D-N.Y.) requested that Cuomo resign in a joint statement after rising pressure, including from accuser Lindsey Boylan, the first to come forward.

“We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct,” the senators said. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

