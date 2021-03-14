https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-says-doctors-have-more-impact-promoting-vaccine-anything-trump-would?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden said Monday that doctors were better sources to get people to trust COVID-19 vaccineS over a possible promotion from former President Trump.

Biden’s comments come minutes after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would support the effort from former President Trump should he tell his supporters to trust and take the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preacher, what the local people in the community say,” Biden said after he was asked whether he would support former President Trump endorsing the vaccine. “So I urge all local docs, and ministers, and priests to talk about why it’s important to get that vaccine.”

Bidens comments also come a day after Dr. Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said he hoped Trump would urge his followers to take the vaccine.

Biden made his remarks at the end of a conference he held regarding the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Trump was also recently excluded from a former president’s public service announcement in which Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton, along with their wives, received the COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

