Left-wing HBO host Bill Maher slammed the “never ending woke competition” that is engulfing America, warning that it has turned Americans into a “silly people” and that China is “eating our lunch” as a result.

“And finally, new rule, you’re not gonna win the battle for the 21st century if you are a silly people and Americans are a silly people,” Maher said on his show “Real Time” on Friday. “That’s the classic phrase from Lawrence of Arabia when Lawrence tells his Bedouin allies that as long as they stay a bunch of squabbling tribes, they will remain a silly people. Well, we’re the silly people now. You know who doesn’t care that there’s a stereotype of a Chinese man in a Dr. Seuss book? China. All 1.4 billion of them could give a Crouching Tiger flying f**k … because they’re not a silly people.”

“In two generations, China has built 500 entire cities from scratch, moved the majority of their huge population from poverty to the middle class and mostly cornered the market in 5G and pharmaceuticals. Oh, and they bought Africa,” Maher continued. “Their New Silk Road initiative is the biggest infrastructure project in history, indebting not just that continent, but large parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East to the people who built their roads, bridges and ports.”

Maher said that while China is dominating in seemingly every arena that they enter, America is struggling because “half the country’s having a never ending woke competition deciding whether Mr. Potato Head has a d*ck” while others believe in conspiracy theories.”

“We’re not losing to China. We lost,” Maher said. “The returns just haven’t all come in yet. They made robots that check a kid’s temperature and got their a**es back in school. Most of our kids are still pretending to take zoom classes while they watch Tik Tok and they’re brain cells slowly commit ritual suicide.”

“There is a progressive trend now to sacrifice merit for equity, colleges are chucking the SAT and ACT test and in New York Mayor de Blasio announced merit would no longer decide who gets into the schools for advanced learners, but rather a lottery system,” he concluded. “You think China’s doing that? Letting political correctness get in the way of nurturing their best and brightest? You think Chinese colleges are offering courses in the philosophy of Star Trek, the sociology of Seinfeld, and Surviving the Coming Zombie Apocalypse? Those are real, and so is China and they are eating our lunch. And believe me in an hour, though, they’ll be hungry again.”

