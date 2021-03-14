https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-refuses-to-call-for-governor-andrew-cuomo-to-resign-after-being-pressed-by-reporter

President Joe Biden stood by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, on Sunday amid calls that Cuomo should resign amid a nursing home scandal and allegations of workplace misconduct.

“Do you think Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign?” a reporter asked Biden on the White House lawn.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden responded.

In 2018, during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, Biden said that when a woman comes forward with allegations that those allegations should be believed.

“For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time,” Biden said. “But nobody fails to understand that this is like jumping into a cauldron.”

The Associated Press seemingly sought to do damage control for the Democrat Party over the issue in a report late last week, claiming that Republicans were trying to weaponize the allegations.

“The escalating political crisis has spawned an impeachment inquiry in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, and threatens to cast a cloud over President Joe Biden’s early days in office,” The Associated Press wrote. “Republicans have seized on the scandal to try to distract from Biden’s success tackling the coronavirus pandemic and challenge his party’s well-established advantage with female voters.”

