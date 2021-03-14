https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/14/breaking-joe-biden-finally-breaks-silence-cuomo-scandal-n1432483

After weeks of dodging, Joe Biden finally broke his silence on disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political future appears in peril due to his nursing home COVID scandal and charges of sexual harassment/assault against him.

Biden, who himself has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching—and of sexual assault by one woman—did not call for the Democrat governor to resign.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden said when asked if he thought Cuomo should resign during an unscheduled Q & A session from the White House South Lawn on Sunday.

Both U.S. senators from New York, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on the governor to resign. Cuomo has refused on several accusations.

“Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have the integrity to resign,” said New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy. “He will cling onto power at all costs, regardless of how many damning facts are revealed about his corruption, abuse, and incompetence.”

Biden has also been criticized for calling Cuomo the “gold standard” of governors during the pandemic, even though New York had the worst record of any state against COVID, and the governor had made the controversial order that nursing homes had to accept COVID-positive patients, which resulted in a massive outbreak amongst nursing home residents in New York, killing thousands. Cuomo then orchestrated a cover-up of the state’s nursing home COVID data in order to avoid a federal investigation.

