Anyone else feel like they’re living in a strange dystopian novel where the world is upside down and nothing makes sense? Tucker Carlson made a valid point about priorities for our military, and that flight suits for pregnant women (and hairstyles, WTF?) should not take priority over things like protecting the country.

It was pretty straight-forward.

But for whatever reason, the Department of Defense decided to go after him … a journalist.

Remember when the media kept crying about Trump taking away their first amendment rights?

Yeah.

Welp, some members of our armed forces decided to double down and make things worse. Like U.S. Space Command Sr. Enlisted Leader, Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker.

Watch:

Drama TV – my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9 — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021

We’re still trying to figure out why he felt the need to do this.

Especially if he doesn’t like drama.

Yeah, this is bad.

The fact that Tucker served or not in the military is utterly irrelevant to the issue. This is like arguing that your oncologist is ill-equipped to comment about your cancer because bruh she never suffered from cancer. [I’ll retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 13, 2021

Exactly. This is just a weird take.

Folks were less than impressed:

“28 years” in and your critical thinking skills are so lacking that you were unable to discern Mr. Carlson’s meaning? Not a good look.

It’s almost as if your rightious indignation is but an attempt to deflect away from some personal indiscretion.

Doth thou protest too much? — Jim Madsen 🇺🇸 (@madsenjim) March 14, 2021

Tucker didn’t say women shouldn’t be in the military. Go do some PT, my guy. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 13, 2021

He starts out saying he doesn’t watch cable television, then says he saw the clip but doesn’t quite get what the clip said.

Stand down, Marine! This is inappropriate behavior for someone in uniform to use an official account because they are unhappy with a member of the press corps … — Seattle Six (@SeattleSix) March 14, 2021

And he’s in uniform.

Yikes.

You should not be making a political statement while wearing a uniform. This is setting a horrible example for the Troops that you lead. Shame on you. Do better! — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) March 14, 2021

Do not reframe what Carlson said. He was questioning whether having pregnant pilots, gender reassignment surgeries, and feminizing the military makes our armed forces better prepared should a shooting war break out. So does it? — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) March 14, 2021

I am grateful for your service. I will adamantly discourage my kids of service in the armed forces now that it’s clear they are a political arm of the government. — Noone important (@setnsail) March 14, 2021

Don’t you have more important things to do? Remember when Biden said no one who worked for him would engage in twitter spats? I do! — Terry (@IrishTea1) March 13, 2021

But you didn’t actually make any sort of argument or rebuttal here. I am not even sure what was said. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 13, 2021

This guy is supposed to be the role model for our Space Command enlisted troops. Fact check: he’s not and should be relieved of his position. Who’s running “this outfit?”@usspacecom — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 13, 2021

Master Gunns you’re getting involved in domestic political affairs while in uniform. That’s inappropriate behavior. Back in 93 when Clinton became president there was a lot of static about some of his policies. We were told by the XO to keep our opinions to ourselves. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) March 14, 2021

Now that you’re a political advocate, it’s clear that you need to be stripped of command. — American Occidentalist (@AmericanOccidnt) March 14, 2021

Missed the mark — Dr. Jason Alexander Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) March 11, 2021

This video is a disgrace. You’re wearing the uniform and attacking a civilian for expressing his opinion. Disgusting. You should be removed from command. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 13, 2021

When he realized the video was a mistake he totally apologized.

JUST KIDDING.

He posted another video.

But at least he wasn’t in his uniform this time:

My response to your responses. Thank you, be kind and have a nice weekend. pic.twitter.com/zPvSmBWeiX — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 12, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It was very political.

He should have just left it alone but nope.

Oh shut up. Just take the L. You’re nothing more than another liberal #resist porn junkie. Your hatred for those who think differently than you bc you feel superior led you to forget the uniform you wear has no place for that ignorance. — Steve (@sfsmith1001) March 14, 2021

Un hmm. I see your followup statement is in your car and a tshirt instead of your uniform and your office. — DennyMc (@kmcmillin1) March 14, 2021

You spent 48 hours liking tweets that say we haven’t had integrity in recent years (slightly political huh) and that people that disagree with you need mental help.

But mostly, you spent the time liking any post that stroked your ego. You make a perfect political talking head. pic.twitter.com/IJXrBXRpBU — ItsJustMe (@HiCrazyPeople1) March 14, 2021

Bro, just take the L.

***

