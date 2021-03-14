https://thehill.com/homenews/media/543168-cbss-the-talk-goes-on-hiatus-amid-review

CBS’s “The Talk” will go on hiatus for a couple of days as the network continues its review after co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood got into a heated exchange during an episode last week, a CBS spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Sunday.

The network canceled the next two live shows, scheduled for this Monday and Tuesday, after the two co-hosts argued over Osbourne’s support of former “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan during last Wednesday’s show, Deadline first reported on Sunday.

Staff of “The Talk” were told Sunday of the pause, which is currently expected to end ahead of this Wednesday’s show, according to Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last Wednesday’s show turned tense when the co-hosts discussed Morgan’s departure from his show following his comments about not believing aspects of the former Meghan MarkleMeghan MarkleCBS launches review after Sharon Osbourne clashes with co-host over Piers Morgan Poll: UK public opinion of Meghan, Harry at new low after Oprah interview Rightthink or Wrongthink? The brutal takedown of Piers Morgan MORE’s interview with Oprah last week, including the Duchess of Sussex Meghan MarkleCBS launches review after Sharon Osbourne clashes with co-host over Piers Morgan Poll: UK public opinion of Meghan, Harry at new low after Oprah interview Rightthink or Wrongthink? The brutal takedown of Piers Morgan MORE’s revelation that she had suicidal thoughts.

Underwood questioned what Osbourne would say to those that saw Osbourne’s backing of Morgan as racist.

“I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne said before requesting Underwood name specifics on how Morgan had been racist.

Osbourne issued an apology after the show to “anyone of color that I offended an/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said.”

“I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive, & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over,” she said on Twitter.

When announcing the review on Friday, CBS said, “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace.”

“All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review,” the network said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

