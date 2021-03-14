https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/chicago-police-sergeant-shot-face-standing-police-station-parking-lot/

A Chicago Police Sergeant was shot in the face Sunday afternoon while standing in the Police Station parking lot in the Gresham area.

The sergeant was standing in the 6th District police station parking lot, located in the 7800 block of S. Halsted Street, when he was shot in the chin.

The officer suffered a graze wound and is at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn recovering.

The shooter is still at large.

It is unclear if the sergeant was a target or if he was hit with a stray bullet.

Developing….

