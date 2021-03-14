https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/chicago-police-sergeant-shot-face-standing-police-station-parking-lot/

A Chicago Police Sergeant was shot in the face Sunday afternoon while standing in the Police Station parking lot in the Gresham area.

The sergeant was standing in the 6th District police station parking lot, located in the 7800 block of S. Halsted Street, when he was shot in the chin.

The officer suffered a graze wound and is at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn recovering.

The shooter is still at large.

#BREAKING Chicago police sergeant shot in the face in the parking lot of District 6. He was taken to Christ hospital and is “doing OK,” spokesman says. pic.twitter.com/3IuuMuXyPw — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) March 14, 2021

SWAT is here. We saw them searching alleys with a K9 moments ago. pic.twitter.com/nRqzPcMS83 — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) March 14, 2021

UPDATE: Superintendent David Brown says the bullet grazed the sergeant’s chin; shooter is not in custody https://t.co/LwwEG5ZAiF — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) March 14, 2021

I’m visiting with the sergeant at the hospital, who is recovering in good spirits. Our officers display an enormous level of resiliency and put themselves in harm’s way each and every day, whether it’s responding to a call or simply standing in their own parking lot. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 14, 2021

It is unclear if the sergeant was a target or if he was hit with a stray bullet.

Developing….

