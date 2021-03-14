https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/14/china-is-ashoe-china-state-affiliated-media-attacks-aoc-over-her-tibetan-comments-and-both-sides-come-to-her-defense/

It’s rare we agree with Alexandria Ocastio-Cortez on much but when it comes to Tibetans fighting for their freedom, we agree.

Hey, even a broken clock is right twice a day …

NY-14 is home to a vibrant community of Tibetans. On Tibetan Uprising Day, we renew our commitment to their fight for freedom. Tibetans simply seek the freedom to be – to speak their language, practice their religion, sustain their culture & to live freely in their own country. pic.twitter.com/AEqtnoMtou — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) March 10, 2021

Now here is where it gets interesting.

Chen Weihua from the China state-affiliated media trashed AOC for her comments on Tibet. Apparently, he doesn’t support their efforts to speak their own language, practice their own religion, or sustain their own culture.

How very shocking from a Communist.

Or not.

Why Americans keep electing such ignorant joke into Congress? AOC talks like Absurd Ominous Clown — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) March 13, 2021

Fine, she’s got a few marbles rattling around in there but maybe spend a little more time worrying about your own sh*thole country and leave our legislators alone?

Thinking a country with literal concentration camps can take a MILLION BAZILLION SEATS.

Interestingly enough, Chen’s dumba*s tweet united both the Left and the Right – this is very rare so you know we had to write it:

Until you close your slave labor camps and stop oppressing Uighurs, Kazakhs, and Tibetans, you have nothing to say to us. Not. One. Word. pic.twitter.com/4MDd3JjWqS — Suzanne (@catholicmom2) March 14, 2021

Huh.

Deja vous.

Why does @jack allow hostile state actors access to Twitter? — Tim Andrews (@TimAndrewsHere) March 14, 2021

Yeah, this picture was tweeted to his account OVER and over and over and over again.

Hey, AOC says and does some stupid things, but she’s right on Tibetans … not to mention she’s an American and these Commie dillholes can take every seat. We can give her a hard time but yeah, they can’t.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

