China critic Gordon Chang says that because China never was held accountable for releasing the China coronavirus this past year, they now know they can do the same thing again without penalty.

Gordon Chang was on the War Room with Steve Bannon and he shared the following about China’s actions related to the coronavirus:

This is what totalitarians societies do. And so, when they felt they had this outbreak, they felt they had to do something. I will speculate. I think that when they realized that this was an accidental release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, they wanted to prevent the world from knowing about this.”

Gordon Chang also warned the coronavirus will not be the last virus from the Chinese Communist Party, and the next will be designed to kill entire civilizations. He then shared:

Xi Jinping now knows he can spread a disease virtually without cost.”

