The Hard Left’s Race Play May Jeopardize Our Food System, Featuring Conservative Commentator, Damian Mason. Damian is the author of Food Fear: How Fear is Ruining Your Dinner and Why You Should Celebrate Eating

Cory Booker and company — Senators Elizabeth Warren, Patrick Leahy, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tina Smith and the Reverend Raphael Warnock — introduced The Justice For Black Farmers Act in February. If enacted, it would harm America’s Agricultural prowess and even threaten our food security.

More than just the usual race-based pandering the left is known for, this legislation aims to transfer wealth — and the nation’s farms — into the hands of “aspiring Black farmers.” You’ll be paying possibly trillions for this (Senator Booker has called for as much as 32 million acres of land to be granted to “new Black farmers”).

How exactly these acres are to be acquired hasn’t been clarified. Will white farmers have their land taken from them via eminent domain? Nor have the senators explained what happens to our food supply and food independence when America’s farmers — the world’s best — are supplanted and food production is turned over to a social experiment.

For an example of how this experiment ends, one only need to look at the history of the Soviet farming collectives, Venezuela’s food shortages, or South Africa’s violence against white farmers.

If you think this could never happen, think again. The test run of Booker et al’s plan rolled out as part of the $1.9 trillion “stimulus” plan, with $5 billion being doled out to America’s 45,000 black farmers.

Damian Mason speaks on the two subjects he knows best: Business and Agriculture. Since 1994, he has spoken to over 2,400 audiences in all 50 states and 7 foreign countries.

Damian is a graduate of Purdue University. He also studied comedy writing and improvisation at The Second City – Chicago. Damian is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the National Speakers Association. He is one of only 17% of NSA members worldwide to hold the Certified Speaking Professional designation.

When he’s not traveling for work, Damian can be found on his Indiana farm with his wife Lori or escaping from winter at their Arizona residence.









