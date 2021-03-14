https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/court-authorizes-city-of-burbank-to-cut-electricity-to-tin-horn-flats-for-violating-covid-19-order/

A court authorized the City of Burbank to cut off the electricity to Tin Horn Flats Saloon and Grill, a restaurant we told you about before, after they remained open after defying an earlier temporary restraining order to shut down over alleged violations of the county’s Covid-19 health order:

A Los Angeles Superior Court has authorized the City of Burbank to disconnect the electricity of Tin Horn Flats Saloon & Grill after remaining open in defiance of a temporary restraining order.​ https://t.co/7IDKJNdMob — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 13, 2021

The court, however, won’t allow the city to padlock the door. At least not yet.

From the City of Burbank:

This morning due to Barfly Inc., Tin Horn Flats, continuing to remain open in defiance of the Temporary Restraining Order issued on March 8, 2021, the Los Angeles Superior Court authorized the City of Burbank to disconnect the electricity to Tin Horn Flats’ property after giving 24-hours’ notice. The court did not provide permission to padlock the doors at this time but continues to reserve such a remedy as a last resort.

An update from their Facebook pages says they’re still open for business. Hell yes:

The restaurant had its permit yanked back in January for refusing to close:

LA County Revokes Tin Horn Flats’ Health Permit Learn more and the full update here: https://t.co/ItQaGilVBV pic.twitter.com/oQq6L2JUXh — City of Burbank (@BurbankCA) January 29, 2021

Florida vs. California in one story:

What a difference in approaches…everything open in FL, Gov. DeSantis overturns all COVID-19 fines vs businesses, while here in LA County, we are revoking permits, operating licenses, and cutting electricity to businesses that kept their outdoor dining open during the LA ban. https://t.co/MbT5ui95hk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 13, 2021

Keep in mind, restaurants are now allowed to open in the county with certain restrictions:

Effective Monday, March 15 at 12:01 AM, the following sector can reopen in LA County with public health measures in place. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/9Uzs0J5Xug — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) March 12, 2021

Nick Searcy, who has been championing this cause, says they never violated the indoor dining ban:

I tell the truth. There is no video evidence showing indoor dining when it wasn’t allowed. You are empowering a tyrannical leftist government because you are a cowardly pussy. You don’t seem to know the difference between your ass and a hole in the ground. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 28, 2021

And he shared a link to a GoFundMe to help with legal funds:

Stop the United Karens of Burbank from Destroying @tinhornFlats @BurbankCA Tinhorn Flats Legal Defense Fund https://t.co/yYy0qzImyf — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 9, 2021

