A fire broke out on a cruise ship docked off the coast of Greece on Saturday afternoon.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of the MSC Lirica, which has been moored at a Corfu port since January, according to the Greek news site Kathimerini. Crew members were aboard the 2,300 capacity vessel when the fire started, but no injuries have been reported to local news agencies.

Footage shows two lifeboats attached to the ship’s starboard side caught on fire.