Lindsey Boylan, the first woman who came forward and publicly accused New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct, says that she is being harassed because top Democrats — including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — have been silent on the issue.

Boylan spoke out late last week after Cuomo denied the allegations in a press conference and suggested that the women had ulterior motives for making the allegations. Cuomo said, “I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives, but I can tell you as a former attorney general who’s gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation, and that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision.”

“The governor has denied all wrongdoing. He got on his platform today and said ‘there are many motivations of why people do things,’” Boylan tweeted on Friday. “He is calling up hate and speculation to be directed to his accusers. All harm and hate directed at the women sits squarely on @NYGovCuomo.”

“It also calls into question the judgment and courage of both @POTUS and @KamalaHarris,” Boylan added in a now-deleted tweet.

“You are seeing blue trolls harass me and other survivors because @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer @SenGillibrand @RepJeffries @NydiaVelazquez @EspaillatNY @RepMaloney and countless others senior in the @TheDemocrats are supporting it with their silence,” Boylan wrote on Twitter early last week. “Nothing is sadder than adults who cannot adult. Oh and their blue troll farms, they’re literally paying for this crap!”

On Sunday, Biden refused to call for Cuomo’s resignation when pressed by a reporter, and instead said, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

The New York Times reported last year that Biden and Cuomo had a “personal friendship” and a “crucial political alliance.” Biden had reportedly considered picking Cuomo to be U.S. attorney general.

