UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

The troubles against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have continued to mount as the calls for his removal grow louder. According to the New York Post Saturday, several staffers are disappointed in the governor and have stopped showing up to work.

The latest sign of defiance from those close to him came as the list of accusers continued to grow. On Friday, reporter Jessica Bakeman became the seventh woman to come forward. She accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions.

Drawn-looking Cuomo photographed in a blanket as pressure builds for him to resign https://t.co/gNFuNQQbDL pic.twitter.com/DP1ts1dedt — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2021

In the meantime, the governor’s other accusers include former and current employees.

“I decided to share my story because it’s a small piece of a much larger more elaborate puzzle that I think New Yorkers should be aware of,” former Policy and Operations aide to Cuomo Anna Liss said. “It’s still happening and I don’t think Albany or state government working in the executive chamber is a safe space for young women early in their careers.”

More than 50 state lawmakers, including a majority of House Democrats in New York’s delegation and several others, have urged the embattled governor to resign.

“We have to move forward in New York state,” Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) said. “And we must move forward with a leader in whom we can be confident.”

Others called out the inaction of some high-profile Democrats, especially in the Biden White House. Lindsey Boylan, the first former aid to come forward, condemned the Biden administration over its continued silence on the matter. She said the “governor is calling up hate and speculation to be directed to his accusers.”

The governor has denied all wrongdoing. He got on his platform today and said “there are many motivations of why people do things.” He is calling up hate and speculation to be directed to his accusers. All harm and hate directed at the women sits squarely on @NYGovCuomo. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 12, 2021

Additionally, in a now-deleted tweet, she called into question the judgment and courage of both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. However, despite the growing calls for his removal and stark backlash, the embattled new york governor has refused to step down.

Instead, Cuomo has placed the blame on “cancel culture.”

“People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth,” Cuomo claimed. “Let the review proceed. I’m not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people. Part of this is that I am not part of the political club and you know what? I’m proud of it.”

In the meantime, two federal prosecutors have been tasked with investigating the allegations against Cuomo while New York Attorney General Letitia James focuses her attention on his alleged nursing home death cover-up.

