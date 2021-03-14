https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2021/03/13/david-hoggs-pillow-company-looks-be-doa-month-after-media-hype

Whatever happened after all the media hype about gun-control activist David Hogg starting a pillow company? We haven’t heard a peep in more than a month, since several outlets sounded the trumpets of hope….and ka-ching.

Meryl Kornfield of the Washington Post went into a state of high gush on February 10 as she excitedly announced that “Parkland survivor David Hogg launches his own company in a ‘pillow fight’ against Mike Lindell.” There is a GoodPillow handle on Twitter but it has been as silent as Hogg himself since the day you gushed over both.

…he is attempting to create a pillow company to compete against MyPillow, which is led by staunch Trump supporter Mike Lindell. The idea for the company, first tweeted as a joke by Hogg’s partner, software developer William LeGate, is becoming increasingly firm: The pair announced the name of their company, Good Pillow, on Tuesday night. Yet many aspects of the company are not fully formed and critics have thrown a wet blanket on the plan.

The CBS station in Miami echoed the hopes:

Newsweek‘s Matt Cannon triumphantly announced on February 10 (remember that date) that “David Hogg’s Good Pillow Already Has More Twitter Followers Than MyPillow Ever Did.”

Wow! Good Pillow has more Twitter followers than MyPillow? So does this mean instant revenue for a company that was started as a joke?

Cannon goes on to blow a note of triumph for a victory that has yet to happen…and thanks to his Newsweek story will probably never happen under the Good Pillow name.

Two progressives have struck the first blow in their pillow fight with Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell. Good Pillow was launched online this week to rival the Lindell-run bedding giant MyPillow. The startup was established by gun-control activist David Hogg and software engineer William LeGate as Lindell continues to face heavy criticism for spreading election conspiracy theories.

Okay, and now we come to the sentence in which Cannon probably destroyed Hogg’s Good Pillow before it was even born:

A search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database does not reveal any new company being registered under the name Good Pillow or a variant.

Hmmm… So anybody reading that article would be alerted to the fact that Hogg and partner had not even bothered to register the name of their company. Therefore somebody who wanted to could go ahead and register that name, thus depriving Hogg of its use unless he paid (dearly?) for it.

Well, guess what? A subsequent search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database reveals that on February 11, a day after the heads up provided by Newsweek, that “Good Pillow” was indeed registered by a Mr. Robert Holland of North Carolina. Congratulations, Bob! You might be the only person who ends up making money from “Good Pillow.”

When you are completely friendly media dependent, you could end up with a business plan that looks like this:

