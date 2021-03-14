https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/14/david-hoggs-pillow-company-seems-to-have-already-failed-n1432412

Remember when anti-gun activist David Hogg woke up one day and decided to start a pillow company to keep up with Mike Lindell’s popular MyPillow because Lindell supports Trump?

.@williamlegate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Or did you forget all about it?

If so, I’m sure you’re not alone.

Watching Hogg try to launch his pillow company, called Good Pillow, was like being forced to watch a train wreck, as his public pleas for ideas and suggestions felt more like desperate cries for help than legitimate crowdsourcing. Yet the patheticness of it all didn’t matter to the media. As PJM’s Megan Fox reported last month, Hogg’s pillow company, despite being in the embryonic stage of development, (they didn’t even have a logo yet) was getting free publicity from the Washington Post.

In fact, Hogg’s partner made a public appeal for a “top tier” graphic designer to design the company’s logo for a mere $200 and in less than two hours for WaPo’s forthcoming feature story, which was published February 9.

The day after WaPo’s feature story came a Newsweek article that gloated over the fact that Hogg’s pillow company “already has more Twitter followers than MyPillow ever did,” and reported that potential buyers “should be able to purchase the items in around a month”

Well, so much for that. Good Pillow’s website (featuring their $200 2-hour logo) doesn’t appear to have been changed in a long time, and Good Pillow’s Twitter account hasn’t posted a tweet in over a month. Its last tweet, posted February 10, reported that the company is “trying to finalize the list of charity partners will [sic] be launching with” and asked followers to list any organizations they should support.

Since then, silence.

But there’s more to this sad story. Newsweek‘s gloating article made the mistake of noting that “A search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database does not reveal any new company being registered under the name Good Pillow or a variant.”

Well, as P.J. Gladnick at Newsbusters noted, “anybody reading that article would be alerted to the fact that Hogg and partner had not even bothered to register the name of their company. Therefore somebody who wanted to could go ahead and register that name, thus depriving Hogg of its use unless he paid (dearly?) for it.”

Well, it appears someone did: “A subsequent search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database reveals that on February 11, a day after the heads up provided by Newsweek, ‘Good Pillow’ was indeed registered by a Mr. Robert Holland of North Carolina. Congratulations, Bob! You might be the only person who ends up making money from ‘Good Pillow.’”

D’oh! Talk about an epic fail.

As far as we can see, Good Pillow peaked on February 9, 2021—mere days after Hogg first announced his plans, when it was getting a ton of free publicity. Even Hogg’s personal Twitter account has been silent since February 10. It’s safe to say that behind the scenes, things aren’t going so well, and I dare say that it looks like Hogg’s political pillow experiment has already failed.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

