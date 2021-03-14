http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ht3aoMzcQs4/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was “in the way of us saving lives” because he is busy dealing with multiple sexual misconduct allegations and therefore distracted from the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if Cuomo will resign, De Blasio said, “I think he’ll try to hold out Margaret. I think he is used to getting things his way, and it’s been almost an imperial governorship. But I gotta tell you, the folks in this state and political leadership don’t believe in him anymore. He doesn’t have any credibility.”

He continued, “So I think an impeachment proceeding will begin. And I think he will be impeached, and perhaps right before that, he’ll decide to resign. That’s probably the most likely outcome right now, but I got to tell you something. He should resign right now because he’s holding up our effort to fight COVID. He’s literally in the way of us saving lives right now.”

He added, “He just needs to resign so we can actually turn the page. And- and look, it’s an optimistic time as you started out this morning. It’s an optimistic time. We got to put the past behind us. Andrew Cuomo can’t lead us into the future. We’ve got the people of the state ready to reopen, but we need to get him out of the way to do it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

