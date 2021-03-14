https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/demon-pelosi-blames-joe-bidens-border-crisis-donald-trump/

It’s impossible to adequately describe the evil in this one’s heart.

Nancy Pelosi went on with liberal George Stephanopoulos on Sunday and blamed the current open borders crisis on President Trump.

This liar does not even pretend to be a decent human being.

FOX News reported:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed fingers at former President Donald Trump, insinuating that he’s to blame for the crisis at the border during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday. “This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us,” she said. “What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border and they are working to correct that.” Biden’s latest correction, announced Saturday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, includes a government-wide effort to house migrant children with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as numbers continue to rise. The speaker confirmed there are nearly 600 to 700 more migrant children currently approaching the southern border which triggered the president’s directive to send FEMA to facilitate the transfer of kids from border care facilities and into safe homes.

In Joe Biden’s first 24 hours as president he opened the borders and eliminated construction of the Trump border wall.

The border has been in crisis ever since.

