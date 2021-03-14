http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nEiAv4jxtIM/

During an appearance on FNC’s “Justice,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) questioned the Biden administration’s approach on immigration, which argued was behind the ongoing border crisis.

DeSantis told host Jeanine Pirro the Biden administration was responsible for the crisis.

“It obviously is a disastrous change in policy, Judge,” he said. “If you look, Donald Trump had obviously the wall, which we all supported, but also safe third party agreements, as well as remain in Mexico. And guess what happened? The border was under control. So they’ve gone back on those policies, and they’ve created this crisis. But I think that this is intentional. I think this is ideological. I think that they’re getting bit by this politically now. But I think that this was something that they absolutely anticipated.”

“So it’s a disastrous way to start an administration,” DeSantis continued. “I think most of the American people are going to be strongly opposed to this, and hopefully, they’ll reverse course. You know, in Florida, though, we’re ready. When I became Governor, we banned sanctuary cities, and we also did e-verify. And so that’s not going to work in Florida, and hopefully, we can do those policies nationwide at some point, but there, Biden is going in the absolute wrong direction. Trump had it right at the border. Biden has got it wrong.”

