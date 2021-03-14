http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hk2N7ojLc5E/

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is citing “domestic terrorism” concerns in her latest push to ban AR-15s and other commonly owned semiautomatic rifles.

Breitbart News noted Feinstein’s new ban, the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,” was put forward Thursday with at least 34 Senate Democrat co-sponsors.

The bill is designed to ban 205 different firearms, including different variants of the wildly popular AR-15 rifle.

The New York Post reports Feinstein is citing “domestic terrorism” as an impetus for the ban. She said, “We’re now seeing a rise in domestic terrorism, and military-style assault weapons are increasingly becoming the guns of choice for these dangerous groups.”

Feinstein’s legislation would also ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

On November 7, 2020, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) figures showing Americans own more than 71 million pistol magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds and “79.2 million rifle magazines capable of holding 30 or more rounds.”

The NSSF figures indicate that Americans own nearly 20 million modern sporting rifles, which are firearms that the Democrats categorize as “assault weapons.”

Feinstein’s office released a supplemental fact sheet on her “assault weapons” ban, claiming said firearms are “weapons designed for war [that] have no place on the streets of a civilized society.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

