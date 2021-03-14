https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-footage-65-year-old-texas-woman-tackled-and-arrested-for-not-wearing-mask/

65 Year Old Woman Tackled, Arrested For Refusing To Mask A Day After Abbott Lifted Mandate

The mask mandate was lifted statewide on March 10, but the very next day a 65-year old woman was tackled to the ground by police after being told by a Galveston Bank of America branch to mask up.

She later recounted in an interview with FOX Houston that she was there to close her account, and that she couldn’t enter the drive-thru. “Ma’am you have to leave…,” the bank staff told her upon entering. “I just want to close my account, I’m gonna get my money and then I’ll leave. I can’t use the drive-thru, I’m pulling the rig.”

Meanwhile, Austin is fighting to keep the public mask mandate in place…