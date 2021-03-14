https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-from-czech-republic/

Czech man brutally arrested in front of toddler for not wearing mask

In the clip recorded in Uherske Hradiste, police can be seen tackling the maskless 40-year-old man to the ground and holding him in a headlock as his frantic three-year-old son cries. The man had run into trouble with police after he “picked up his child from the playground” and forgot to bring a mask.

Mayor Stanislav Blaha partly defended the officers’ actions in a statement on Facebook.

“When the video came to me last night I was shocked. The cry of a child, the procedure of police officers, the man on the ground,” Blaha declared. “But the video does not capture the whole story as it happened.”

“Police officers saw a man without a mask. They challenged him to put it on. He was on the street and, even though the video looks empty, he was not alone on it… The man refused. Repeatedly,” the mayor wrote, adding that he refused to give his identity, picked up his son, and “began to move away from the police officers.”

As police followed the man, he allegedly “started pushing them away” and was then tackled.