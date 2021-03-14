https://www.oann.com/dozens-shot-few-dead-in-weekend-chicago-violence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dozens-shot-few-dead-in-weekend-chicago-violence

UPDATED 6:22 PM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

Two people are dead and at least a dozen more wounded after a shooting in Southern Chicago.

Reports said gunfire broke out before 5 a.m. on Sunday, after several people reportedly got into a fight at a party. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while the rest were described as being in “serious or critical condition.”

First responders said there was still a lot of running and screaming when they first arrived.

“The scene was very chaotic. Even when I arrived, you could hear the chatter on the radio. It was quite chaotic,” Greg Stinnett of the Chicago Fire Department said. “Our crews did a tremendous job getting their arms around it, sorting out the casualties and the victims, and we were able to triage, treat and transport everybody effectively.”

The ages of the victims ranged from 20-44 years old. This shooting, however is just one of many this past weekend in the Windy City.

Reports on Sunday said a total of four people were killed and 27 hurt in shootings across Chicago since Friday. This included a 54-year-old man fatally shot in what appeared to be a domestic altercation.

In the meantime, a man and a woman who were sitting on a front porch were shot by two males. The woman was pronounced dead the scene, while the man has remained in stable condition.

This is in comparison with the previous weekend, where 22 people were shot, two fatally.

So far this year, authorities have responded to nearly 400 shootings in the Democrat-controlled city. As of March 7, a 31 percent increase over the same period last year.

The city already boasts some of the toughest gun control measures in the country. The spike came as House Democrats passed two bills requiring checks on all firearm sales and transfers, and allowing an expanded 10 day review for gun purchases.

However, reports just last month said Chicago residents are on edge after significant delays in the issuing of firearm ID cards and conceal carry licenses. Residents said they’re worried to walk around unarmed, with some reporting waiting more than eight months before being able to legally carry a firearm.

The number of homicides and shootings spiked in Chicago in 2020, with 769 homicides, 274 more than the previous year. Officials also reported more than 4,000 shootings, compared with around 2,600 the year before.

