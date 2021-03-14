https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/end-of-an-era-drew-brees-announces-his-retirement-from-the-nfl/

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees just announced his retirement from the NFL a few moments ago in a video posted to Instagram:

Just posted a video https://t.co/DWleiiyJHU — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 14, 2021

He wrote in the caption:

After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.

I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!

Watch:

“Next stop: Canton”:

Fifteen years to the date he signed with New Orleans, Drew Brees has announced his retirement. Next stop: Canton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

Yep, he’s a shoo-in:

Drew Brees has announced he is retiring from the NFL. A first ball Hall of Famer and the NFL’s all time leader in many passing categories. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2021

***

