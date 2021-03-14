https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/14/epic-cnn-guest-calls-out-cuomo-brothers-love-a-thon-during-pandemic-n1432451

A CNN guest may not be invited back for a long time (if ever) after he called out the left-wing network for Chris Cuomo’s absurdly flattering coverage of his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during the pandemic.

While appearing on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Erik Wemple of the Washington Post blasted CNN for giving the disgraced governor a national platform on his kid brother’s show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” as if there were no conflict of interest there.

“I would be remiss, Brian, if I didn’t mention CNN’s own huge media story here with Chris Cuomo, the anchor at the 9 o’clock hour, who covered Andrew Cuomo and had all these wonderful love-a-thon interviews with him, more than ten of them, and they suspended the conflict-of-interest rule for Chris Cuomo for those interviews, yet all of a sudden they’ve enforced it again now that Andrew Cuomo is in the midst of a historic scandal in the Albany statehouse,” Wemple said. “So I think that is a major black eye for CNN.”

WaPo’s Erik Wemple calls out CNN for the Cuomo brothers love-a-thon interviews last year and for reinstating their ban on Chris Cuomo covering the governor. pic.twitter.com/octNKQVde6 — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 14, 2021

In the wake of the scandals surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo, the left-wing network suddenly decided last month it was inappropriate to have the governor covered by his CNN anchor brother. Chris Cuomo also addressed the sudden absence of the love-a-thons. “Let me say something that I’m sure is very obvious to you who watch my show,” he said during the opening of his show earlier this month. “Obviously, I’m aware of what’s going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that.”

The younger Cuomo had no problem covering his brother throughout the pandemic last year, even as conservative media, like PJ Media, were calling out the governor’s deadly nursing home COVID scandal. While conservative media was covering the scandal for several months, the younger brother repeatedly gave jocular and bizarre interviews with his brother that heaped all sorts of praise on him, and delivered the occasional awkward moment, like the infamous giant Q-Tip stunt.

Despite New York having the worst record against COVID, Chris Cuomo attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his response to the pandemic—which has been undeniably superior to New York’s.

Luckily for Chris Cuomo, it likely won’t be long before his brother is impeached and goes off into the sunset.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

