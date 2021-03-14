https://www.oann.com/expert-china-knows-it-can-release-viruses-and-not-be-held-accountable/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=expert-china-knows-it-can-release-viruses-and-not-be-held-accountable

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:05 PM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

Critics of communist China have warned the nation could attempt to release more pathogens in the future after it witnessed how the current COVID-19 pandemic was handled. In a recent interview, China critic Gordon Chang spoke to Steve Bannon and said China was never held accountable for its part in releasing coronavirus into the world.

Chang further speculated China wanted to prevent the world from knowing it was accidentally released. Chang forewarned this will likely not be the last pathogen that will come from Chinese soil.

“Xi Jinping now knows that he can spread a disease virtually without cost,” Chang stated. “So we’ve got to establish deterrents. And the reason why deterrents are especially important right now, Steve, is that China’s working on pathogens that will leave the Chinese alone – the Chinese will be immune to them – but they will sicken everybody else.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) recently introduced a bill that encourages the US. and other countries to withhold debt payments to China in response to the pandemic.

The Chinese Communist Party actively engaged in a cover-up designed to obfuscate data and hide relevant public health information that is hurting efforts to combat the pandemic to this day. We must hold them accountable!https://t.co/V9gnzmpWH3 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 13, 2021

