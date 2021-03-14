https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/03/13/fauci-i-might-modify-statements-about-vaccinated-people-transmitting-virus-in-a-few-months-to-say-it-would-be-extremely-unusual/

On Friday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus can transmit the virus, but there’s recent data that says the amount of virus that people who have been vaccinated have is “extremely low. And I think a couple of months from now, I might modify that statement and say it would be extremely unusual that you would transmit it. But right now, just to be careful, wear a mask.”

Host Stephen Colbert asked, “If you’ve been vaccinated, can you give the virus to others, and should you still wear a mask?”

Fauci responded, “You can give it to others. You should wear a mask. But recent data are indicating that the level of virus in the — in your nasopharynx, if you’re vaccinated, is extremely low. And I think a couple of months from now, I might modify that statement and say it would be extremely unusual that you would transmit it. But right now, just to be careful, wear a mask.”

