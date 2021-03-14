https://saraacarter.com/fauci-suggests-3-feet-of-distance-may-now-be-enough/

In the ever-changing mind of top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, three feet of distance may now be enough between individuals.

In a Sunday CNN interview, Fauci was asked by host Jake Tapper if a new study that found “no significant difference” in schools which had six feet of distance and three feet of distance” suggests that three feet may be enough, Fauci answered, “It does indeed.”

Fauci suggests maybe social distancing should only be 3 feet instead of 6 feet. The highest paid federal employee is a con man. Stop listening.pic.twitter.com/hj7nPSB8L1 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 14, 2021

“Does this study suggest to you that three feet is good enough?” Tapper asked.

“It does indeed, and that’s exactly the point I’m making,” Fauci answered.

Dr Fauci is on CNN saying 3 feet now might be an acceptable distance. It’s like comedy listening to this guy bc he just makes stuff up. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) March 14, 2021

Tapper noted that the six feet requirement is one of the “major hurdles” schools are facing to reopen. He asked Fauci if schools are correct to open up with three feet of distance now to which Fauci gave a non-answer.

“I don’t want to get ahead of official guidelines. I can tell you and promise you that I talk to the CDC…every single day,” the doctor said.

Fauci told the audience to “stay tuned” on new guidelines. At that point, Tapper laughed and said, “Well we are staying tuned, for a lot of us, that want schools to open safely.”

There is no word on if, or when, this will become an official mandate or guideline from the CDC.

NEW: Fauci says the CDC is researching whether 3 feet of distance is OK in “certain circumstances,” after a study found “no substantial difference” in case numbers in Massachusetts schools with a 3-foot policy among students vs. a 6-foot one. https://t.co/empvG2eWnH — Axios (@axios) March 14, 2021

The news comes as Rand Paul called out Fauci for telling “noble lies” to the public on Laura Ingraham’s show Friday.

“But you have to remember that his lies are noble lies, Laura. He’s not telling you this because he’s a mean man,” the senator said. “He’s telling you this because he feels sorry for you because you don’t understand, and Americans aren’t smart enough to make informed decisions. So, he fashions himself some sort of Greek philosopher. He tells you these noble lies.”

You can follow Ben Davis Wilson on Twitter @BenDavisWilson



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

