With COVID, the COVID relief bill, the Democratic infighting over the minimum wage, who gets a relief check, and other nonsense on the Hill, you might have missed what an FBI official said about the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Was it an armed insurrection or not? Based on liberal media reports, you’d think this akin to a military takeover in Myanmar. It was a riot. Our own Julio Rosas documented the chaos that day, but an armed insurrection. How many firearms were confiscated that day? Well, the FBI’s Jill Sanborn, a counterintelligence official, said the number was exactly zero (via Daily Caller):

“How many firearms were confiscated in the Capitol or on Capitol grounds during that day?” Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson asked Jill Sanborn, the FBI official, during a Senate Homeland Security hearing. “To my knowledge, we have not recovered any on that day from any other arrests at the scene at this point,” replied Sanborn, who serves as FBI assistant director for counterterrorism. “I don’t want to speak on behalf of Metro and Capitol police, but, to my knowledge, none,” she added.

And she did note the only shots fired inside the building were directed at Ashli Babbitt, whose death was captured on camera. Was it an intense day? Yes. Was it an armed insurrection? That remains to be seen. Of course, the fact-checkers said this claim is “missing context,” which means it isn’t necessarily false. As we saw with Snopes and their so-called fact-check of Joe Biden, you see these folks will do everything they can to run interference to protect this administration. Snopes actually did a fact-check about Biden’s recent stumble concerning Lloyd Austin, his defense secretary. The president straight-up forgot his name—but Snopes said this is unclear. It’s a mixture. Need we say more about the so-called fact-checkers and their true intentions: protect the Democratic Party from conservatives rightfully calling them out. It’s a day that ends in “y.” But you can see why the FBI official’s remark was combed through. It sort of undercuts the narrative doesn’t it and makes any attacks on the GOP, Trump, and the like far less effective.

