A retired Army sergeant has been charge with conspiracy and other offenses in connection with the Capitol riot, after FBI agents last week searched his Florida home.

Retired Sgt. Kenneth Harrelson was charged Thursday after agents searched his home a day earlier.

Harrelson faces a court hearing Monday to determine whether he’ll be held until trial, which federal prosecutors intend to seek.

Harrelson is reportedly a member of the far-right Oath Keepers group, made up of current and former military members, law enforcement and first-responders who believe the government is trying to take away the rights of Americans.

He is the 13th individual related to the Oath Keepers accused of committing crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, according to CBS News.

Video of the siege shows Harrelson inside the Capitol with other members of the Oath Keepers. And prosecutors say they have documents proving he made several payments to the Oath Keepers and attended many virtual meetings, one titled “dc planning call” just three days before the planned protest.

If convicted, Harrelson could face up to 36 years in prison and up to $850,000 in fines.

“The Oath Keepers are not terrorists,” Harrelson’s wife, Angel Harrelson, said in response to her husband’s arrest. “I pray that the truth will eventually set them all free. I hope that people will come forward and let everyone know that they were in D.C. on Jan 5-6 to show support for President Trump and to provide security for the guest speakers at the Save America Rally.”

Angel Harrelson also said that as result of her husband’s presence in Washington, D.C., on the day of the riot she has lost her job. She also alleges their family home was searched without warrant documentation being shown and that the government has locked down their family bank account.

