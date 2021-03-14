https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/03/14/fema-to-the-rescue-hurricane-tornado-earthquake-no-to-provide-assistance-with-unaccompanied-minors-at-the-border-n343114
About The Author
Related Posts
USNA Cancel Culture: Update on MIDN 1/C Chase Standage, USN
January 24, 2021
More Than a Bias: A Mainstream Reporter Covering the Biden Administration Is Dating a Top Biden Staffer
February 9, 2021
Why Big Tech Censorship Is Super Scary
January 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy