Former President Trump recently made a surprise appearance at a campaign event for Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who previously served as White House press secretary during a portion of Trump’s tenure in office.

“Great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump!” Sanders tweeted on Sunday night.

The Epoch Times reported that according to a Trump advisor the campaign event occurred Friday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in the Sunshine State.

Trump endorsed Sanders’ candidacy in a Jan. 25 statement. In June 2019 then-President Trump tweeted that Sanders would be departing from her press secretary post and noted that he hoped she would mount a bid to serve as Arkansas governor.

Sanders is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

