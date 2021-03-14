https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/good-news-president-trump-tells-rick-scott-will-not-budge-opposing-dead-weight-rino-lisa-murkowski/

Senator Lisa Murkowski exactly the type of Republican the GOP no longer needs or can afford. She lashes out at President Trump, caves to the left, and sides with Democrats too often. The right needs fighters.

In early March President Trump vowed to help defeat Lisa Murkowski in the Alaska primary.

Last weekend President Trump vowed to travel to Alaska and campaign against Lisa Murkowski in her reelection bid.

On Thursday Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) went to Mar-a-lago to beg President Trump to support dead weight Lisa Murkowski. Trump reportedly would not budge on opposing the worthless Murkowski.

President Trump won Alaska 53-43 in the 2020 election.

Murkowski needs to go.

The Epoch Times reported:

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday dined with National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a Trump adviser confirmed to The Epoch Times. The meeting took place on the heels of a spat with the NRSC and the Republican National Committee (RNC) over the use of Trump’s name and likeness to raise funds, especially considering the committees’ ongoing support of incumbents who backed Trump’s impeachment. The group includes Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), whom Trump vowed to oppose in the primary. During the dinner with Scott, Trump would not budge on opposing Murkowski, according to the adviser.

