Sen. John BarrassoJohn Anthony BarrassoSunday shows preview: Democrats declare victory on COVID-19 stimulus; Vaccination efforts provide hope for summer OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Graham, Sullivan signal possible support for Haaland confirmation | Agency says Biden leasing pause won’t impact 2021 energy production | Senate panel unanimously advances Biden pick for deputy Energy chief Senate panel unanimously advances Biden pick for deputy Energy chief MORE (R-Wyo.) on Sunday stopped short of condemning his colleague Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill GOP senator says he may have felt unsafe if BLM, antifa had stormed Capitol Ashcroft declines run to replace Blunt in Missouri MORE (R-Wis.) for saying that he would have felt unsafe if Black Lives Matter protesters or far-left antifa activists had stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Well, he’s going to speak for himself. You know this, George. You spent time on the Hill. Every member speaks for themselves, and I’m telling you what I believe,” Barrasso told George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosKhashoggi colleague: ‘Why are we making an alliance with a dictator?’ Fauci on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: ‘Just be really grateful’ Portman on Trump’s dominance of GOP: Republican Party’s policies are ‘even more popular’ MORE on ABC’s “This Week.”

Johnson said in an interview Thursday that he did not feel unsafe during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in which pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol but that he might have if Black Lives Matter protestors or far-left antifa activists had been the rioters.

“I knew those are people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law, and so I wasn’t concerned,” Johnson said on The Joe Pags Show. He added, “Had the tables been turned and President Trump Donald TrumpPompeo: Reentering Iran deal would make Middle East ‘less secure’ DNC gears up for midterm push Biden struggles to unravel web of Trump immigration rules MORE won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”

Johnson’s remarks were met with a flurry of criticism, much of which called his similarity between the groups racist.

