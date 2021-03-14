https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/governor-abbott-biden-admin-will-not-tell-texas-officials-many-illegals-entering-state-covid/

Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Maria Bartiromo today on Sunday Morning Futures.

Governor Abbott and the state of Texas is currently dealing with the Biden Open Borders Crisis at the US southern border.

Since Joe Biden opened the border to illegal migrants and fake refugees the border has been swamped with over 100,000 captured illegals a month.

Governor Abbott says this will only increase as the weather starts warming up.

During their conversation, Governor Abbott told Maria that the Biden administration REFUSES to tell Texas officials how many illegal aliens with COVID-19 are entering and being released into their state.

The Biden administration really doesn’t care about the coronavirus.

