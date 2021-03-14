https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/03/14/guess-who-pelosi-hilariously-blames-for-the-not-a-crisis-border-crisis-n343324
About The Author
Related Posts
Co-Host of 'The View': GOP is the Party of Isolationist, Kids-Caging, Radical Racists
January 27, 2021
UPDATE: Hunter Biden Still Owns Stake in Chinese Venture Capital Firm That Acquired U.S. Stealth Technology
January 30, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy