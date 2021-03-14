https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/14/he-couldnt-explain-it-brit-hume-mocks-bidens-go-to-covid-alarmist-guy-andy-slavitt-with-floridas-covid-numbers/

Florida’s COVID data is as good if not better than California’s … and they’ve been OPEN while Newsom has had his state locked down tight.

Huh.

It’s almost as if you can’t mitigate a virus with masks and lockdowns.

Whoda thunk it?

We especially like Brit Hume’s tweet on Andy ‘OMG WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE’ Slavitt:

Top Biden advisor and Covid alarmist Andy Slavitt was asked on Fox News to explain this. He couldn’t. The excerpt below is from an AP dispatch. pic.twitter.com/jUgSBlRpaI — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 13, 2021

Slavitt couldn’t explain it.

Because to explain it would mean to admit they’ve all been using this virus as a political prop.

Nothing more.

And the giant COVID relief bill is basically paying back those states for destroying their economies … doing their part to help get rid of the orange guy in the White House.

*adjusts tinfoil*

Politicians that exploited COVID-19 (lockdowns, restrictions) sacrificed people’s livelihoods, health, mental well-being,children’s mental health & social development purely for political purposes. To make Trump look bad so they could gain power. That is unadulterated evilness. — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) March 13, 2021

They’re too busy spreading the #BlueAnonsense that “red states did far worse and overtook blue state death rates” last fall. — Reality Hammer | #ResistEverywhere | #BidenCheated (@realityhammer) March 13, 2021

Why is Disney world open? Why is Disneyland closed? At this point it’s purely political — wombat (@the_wombat_08) March 13, 2021

Ca is actually significantly worse, if one adjusts for higher proportion of FL population that is over 65 and over 80.https://t.co/KPgfjEbvGM — David “Most Vicious Dogs & Ominous Weapons” Herr (@davidcherr) March 13, 2021

Easy. Virus gonna virus. — 🛥 on a tangent 🚤 (@jgaler) March 13, 2021

Yup.

And any governor pretending they can stop it with masks and locking people in their homes knows it.

It’s always been political, folks.

***

