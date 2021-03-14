https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/help-tour-white-house-releases-joe-bidens-schedule-week-total-joke/

The White House on Sunday released Joe Biden’s schedule for this week and it’s a total joke.

Joe Biden and his babysitter Kamala Harris will embark on a “Help is Here” tour this week to tell the American people how wonderful the #1.9 trillion pork-filled Covid bill is for this country.

If the Covid relief bill was so wonderful, Joe Biden and his stenographers in the media wouldn’t have to launch a propaganda tour to convince Americans of its greatness.

Joe Biden has one event each day of the week except for Thursday.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Boxing Great Marvin Hagler Dies – According to Reports He Was Struggling in ICU on Saturday After Taking Vaccine

On Monday Biden will deliver more remarks on the “American Rescue Plan” since the last 5 teleprompter speeches wasn’t enough propaganda.

Joe Biden will travel to Delaware County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday as part of the “Help is Here” tour to “highlight how the American Rescue Plan helps Americans and their families.”

On Wednesday Biden will host Ireland’s Prime Minister for a “virtual bilateral meeting.”

Thursday is probably nap time for Joe Biden.

On Friday, Joe Biden on Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia to promote their Covid bill.

Biden can barely handle one event per day while President Trump worked 15 to 18 hours a day for the American people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

