https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/high-ranking-military-official-openly-threatens-tucker-carlson-trust-know-dod-attacked/

The US Military is now openly threatening and trolling journalists and conservatives.

Last week US Military Brass carried out a coordinated attack on their latest foe — FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

This came after Tucker Carlson mocked the military and Joe Biden for the important new program focusing on “maternity flight suits” for pregnant women flying military planes.

Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, took time from his day to lash out at Tucker Carlson for mocking the nonsense coming from the left today.

Then the official US Marine Corps Twitter account piled on “boomer” Tucker Carlson, Fox News and attacked civilians for daring to use their First Amendment rights.

Now this…

A high-ranking military official openly threatened Tucker Carlson with violence.

This is insane!

“The DoD didn’t “attack” your show, we absolutely disagree with you! Trust me, you’d know if the DoD attacked you—it’s a doctrinal term,” the high-ranking official said to Tucker Carlson.

To be clear, this isn’t a political stance! @TuckerCarlson came after MY FAMILY!! Women in the military are MY SISTERS! I DEFEND MY FAMILY! Defend—another doctrinal term! — CSM Ben Lemon (@CSMLemon) March 12, 2021

This doesn’t end well.

In which a high-ranking military official now openly threatens a cable news host. I keep telling all of you how this ends. Nobody wants to listen. We have much bigger problems than the 2022 midterms. https://t.co/NDNW1Pzyiw — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 14, 2021

Retired Colonel Rob Maness responded to the threats…

Threatening violence on a civilian member of the press for criticizing a policy? Really? @SecDef @SecArmy — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) March 14, 2021

