A homeless ANTIFA organizer was nearly in tears last night after the terrorist group’s riot tactics were unsuccessful on the anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor.

Here is the speech from the leader of last night’s march Anarcho Niko

They expressed her disappointment over the poor tactical decisions made by the group and mentioned that they should have done more to prevent police arrests 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jweoWEuzep — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

A local was attacked directly prior to Niko, ANTIFA organizer having a mental breakdown.

In the first video, she can be heard voicing her frustrations with the group and failed tactics that led to multiple arrests.

They say that nothing the group did last night was good for Breonna Taylor and wants them to improve their tactics They even admit that there are far more white people there than Black people 2/3 pic.twitter.com/PDqNR2C0WZ — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

“It’s not easy for me to just be out here everyday because remember i’m fucking homeless.“ “Everything we did today, was NOTHING for Breonna Taylor.“ “Name one thing you did today that was good for Breonna Taylor. That shoud show that she should get justice. What? Ni**as running up the stairs when there’s disabled people in our group?” “There’s 8X as many White people in this crowd than there are Black people.“ – Niko, Homeless ANTIFA Organizer.

And to top it all of someone faints at the end of the video 3/3 pic.twitter.com/6iUSVodJYj — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

To top the heated rant off, a rioter in black bloc passes out.

They are all heard yelling “MEDIC, MEDIC, MEDIC!”

One of the many pushes Seattle PD made led to ANTIFA feeling abused.

A total of 13 arrests were made.

