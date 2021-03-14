https://noqreport.com/2021/03/14/how-republicans-win-in-california-and-other-leftist-states-in-2022-elizabeth-heng/

Let us, for just a moment, table the notion that the 2020 election was stolen from Republicans. It wasn’t just the presidential election; there are indications down-ballot races were changed as well. Nevertheless, it was a decent election year for the GOP in the House as gains were made towards a future Republicans majority. But following disappointment in Georgia, it was an abysmal election year for Republicans in the Senate.

At NOQ Report, we will continue to highlight voter fraud and attempt to expose the theft of the 2020 election, but pragmatism demands that we also look to 2022. It seems likely we’re going to have to claw our way back towards sanity in the halls of government, so the 2022 election season must begin now for conservatives.

One California Republican hopes to reverse her party’s fortunes in 2022. Elizabeth Heng is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently assigned to Alex Padilla. He was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Vice President Kamala Harris. Heng has already announced her intentions to beat him for a seat that has not had a Republican in it since before she was born.

She’s not alone. There are already dozens of GOP candidates who have announced their intentions to run for seats in left-leaning states. There are four things Republicans must do in order to take back control of the House and/or Senate in 2022, which we detailed before we interviewed Heng in the latest episode of NOQ Report.

Curtail voter fraud

If Democrats get their way, they will turn Washington DC and Puerto Rico into states, have ubiquitous unsolicited mail-in balloting, allow convicted felons to vote, and drop the voting age down to 16. They may even try to give “undocumented citizens” the right to vote, though that’s a tough pill for the American people to swallow right now.

All of these polices and others lend to the notion of expanding their voter fraud operation. As I noted on Twitter, Joe Biden admitted he had put together a strong team for such things.

Joe Biden put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 11, 2021

This must be addressed by states as there seems to be no meaningful pushback in Congress. Democrats have elections to steal and Republicans seem more focused on keeping their status as the opposition party.

Nominate actual conservatives

Arguably the biggest mistake Republicans make in blue states is to think that their candidates must be lukewarm, milquetoast, pastel-colored moderates. They think that being further to the left means the left-leaning voters will be more inclined to consider them. This has historically been false and continues to be false today.

We need constitutional conservatives to run, even in blue states. That doesn’t necessarily mean we need the most conservative candidates possible; Ted Cruz wouldn’t score well in California, for example. But one does not have to be what the media now calls a “right-wing extremist” in order to be a conservative. What we don’t need is candidates who barely pass the Republican smell test. There are already plenty of “RINOs” on Capitol Hill.

Nominate strong candidates

Being a conservative isn’t enough. The people we bring to the table must also be good candidates. Ben Carson was a good conservative but despite being up in the polls in late 2015, he turned out to be a very poor candidate who couldn’t hold up under scrutiny. That’s not a knock on Carson. Some people are just not cut out for campaigning.

We need exciting candidates. That doesn’t necessarily mean young, though youthful exuberance helps. The days of winning with ancient candidates is behind us, and before you point out that 2020 featured a 74-year-old versus a 78-year-old, we need to remember the situation more thoroughly. Donald Trump campaigned like someone half his age and Joe Biden was hand-selected to be the sit-in candidate for the voter fraud team.

Well-spoken, passionate, exciting Republican candidates will bring victories in 2022 and beyond.

Highlight the foibles of Democrat policies

This is a no-brainer. It’s the driving force behind opposition party wins following a presidential party switch. Between Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo, and Gavin Newsom, we have plenty of ammunition to use against the Democratic Party going into the 2022 elections. But it needs to be more than that. We need to defeat their ideology, and that means highlighting what their ideology brings to the table.

With candidates like Elizabeth Heng bringing passion and strong policies to the table, 2022 can be a banner year for the GOP. We need it; there’s no guarantee we’ll survive two years of Democratic Party rule, let alone four.

