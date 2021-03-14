https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/think-investigation-underway-see-brings-us-biden-asked-gov-cuomo-resign-video/

Joe Biden all of a sudden believes in due process because a Democrat is being accused of sexual harassment.

Joe Biden on Sunday returned to the White House on Marine One after a long weekend in Delaware.

Shortly after Biden deplaned, a pool reporter asked him if embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden said breaking with top Democrat lawmakers who called for Cuomo’s resignation last week.

Here is the video (@ReportsDaNews) Tweeted:

Do you think Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign? “I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us.” -President Biden pic.twitter.com/rGOTUoi0ig — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) March 14, 2021

After defiantly rejecting calls earlier Friday by New York’s Democrat Congressmen that he resign, N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo lost the confidence of New York’s two Democrat U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand who issued a joint statement late Friday afternoon calling on Cuomo to resign.

The Schumer-Gillibrand statement cites the numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment made against Cuomo, but not the COVID nursing home scandal that killed thousands of elderly New Yorkers.

Democrat lawmakers in the New York State Assembly have cited the sexual harassment allegations as well as Cuomo’s Covid nursing home scandal for reasons why he should step down.

Cuomo is accused by seven women of acting inappropriately.

Joe Biden is caught on video — IN PUBLIC — groping, fondling and sniffing little children and women.

