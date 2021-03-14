https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/illegal-immigrants-flooding-into-texas-declare-their-support-of-joe-biden/

As we continue to hear from Dems that what’s going on along the southern border isn’t a crisis. . .

.@SpeakerPelosi REFUSES to call the border crisis a crisis. One CBP facility in Texas is now at 729% capacity as record numbers of unaccompanied children continue to cross into the U.S. This is a crisis. pic.twitter.com/kjjBrPdG7p — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 14, 2021

. . .we’re here to remind you that it IS a crisis.

Just to follow up on our post from Saturday, Townhall’s Julio Rosas — who is on the ground in Texas — reported that in 3 hours he counted 263 immigrants who turned themselves into the Border Patrol, including “women, small children, and unaccompanied minors”:

In 3 hours, 263 immigrants made their way towards the processing site Border Patrol has set up after they illegally crossed into the US. That number is just the people who wanted to be caught and it included women, small children, and unaccompanied minors: https://t.co/k3COcs4c2A pic.twitter.com/0fAMR49K5x — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 14, 2021

The Border Patrol (and Rosas) actually went out to find illegal immigrants that were lost in the night but kept finding other groups:

As if to highlight how many people were crossing over, some got lost from their group after it became dark. Myself, a BP agent, and their “leader” went out to find them. We kept coming across other groups of immigrants before finding the lost ones: https://t.co/k3COcs4c2A pic.twitter.com/uXmdc0XCkr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 14, 2021

Rosas reported that “they always replied with an enthusiastic yes” when he asked “those who passed by us if they liked Biden”:

Each time I asked those who passed by us if they liked Biden, they always replied with an enthusiastic yes. While there are certainly other factors for the massive influx we are seeing, the Biden administration’s rhetoric and policies are a big factor.https://t.co/k3COcs4c2A — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 14, 2021

And the flood continues:

Back in the same heavily-used trail south of McAllen. We were in the area for less than ten minutes and 49 illegal immigrants, many of them children, walked by. pic.twitter.com/rjACOn4GQK — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 14, 2021

Still not a crisis, Nancy?

***

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

