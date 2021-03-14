https://www.oann.com/judge-authorizes-burbank-to-cut-power-to-tinhorn-flats-saloon-grill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=judge-authorizes-burbank-to-cut-power-to-tinhorn-flats-saloon-grill

Two people walk down the main shopping and dining street in Burbank, California, currently closed to vehicular traffic to allow restaurants to serve food outside during the coronavirus panademic, November 23, 2020. - Starting November 24 Los Angeles County will suspend outdoor dining for restaurants in hopes of slowing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. The measure has sparked a backlash from eateries and some county officials, who worry about the devastating economic toll. Los Angeles County recorded its highest one-day total for COVID-19 cases on November 23 since the pandemic began. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:15 AM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

The city of Burbank, California took extreme measures to force a local restaurant to close its doors. On Friday, a judge ruled the city could cut the power to the Tinhorn Flats Saloon and Grill because they continued to offer outdoor dining in defiance of a court order to shut down.

The restaurant’s attorney argued the city was shutting down a business and stripping its owners of their livelihood without sufficient notice. The city had revoked the bar’s health and conditional use permit as well.

The co-owners said this was just an example of government overreach.

“It’s completely unconstitutional because this is not against the law to operate your business as you wish,” Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill co-owner Lucas Lepejian said. “But it is going against a silly mandate with no scientific proof.”

The city has called the Tinhorn a nuisance. Another hearing was scheduled for March 26 to decide whether or not the temporary restraining order against the restaurant will be extended.

