https://www.oann.com/judge-authorizes-burbank-to-cut-power-to-tinhorn-flats-saloon-grill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=judge-authorizes-burbank-to-cut-power-to-tinhorn-flats-saloon-grill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:15 AM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

The city of Burbank, California took extreme measures to force a local restaurant to close its doors. On Friday, a judge ruled the city could cut the power to the Tinhorn Flats Saloon and Grill because they continued to offer outdoor dining in defiance of a court order to shut down.

The restaurant’s attorney argued the city was shutting down a business and stripping its owners of their livelihood without sufficient notice. The city had revoked the bar’s health and conditional use permit as well.

Update – #Burbank Water & Power disconnected electricity to Tinhorn Flats this morning. — Councilmember Nick Schultz (@NBCSchultz) March 13, 2021

The co-owners said this was just an example of government overreach.

“It’s completely unconstitutional because this is not against the law to operate your business as you wish,” Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill co-owner Lucas Lepejian said. “But it is going against a silly mandate with no scientific proof.”

The city has called the Tinhorn a nuisance. Another hearing was scheduled for March 26 to decide whether or not the temporary restraining order against the restaurant will be extended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

