Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill was like thinking “the stripper really likes you.”

Kennedy said, “President Biden says it’s a coronavirus bill, and my response is, ‘Right, you know, and the stripper really likes you. I said the other day that calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist. It’s just chock-full of spending porn. There are parts of it I like. I like trying to help people who are unemployed, and I like trying to help our small business people, especially our restaurants.”

He continued, “But I don’t understand why we have to give bucket-loads of money to prisoners. Why do they need help? I don’t understand why we have to give money to people who are in our country illegally. I don’t understand why we have to give money to states whose revenues have gone up. I don’t understand why we have to give $130 billion to schools that refuse to open. I don’t know why we have to pay reparations — this bill has a reparations provision — and if you add up all the coronavirus spending, and then all the spending porn, there’s no comparison.”

He added, “And to me, using a coronavirus bill to effectuate spending porn is like looting after a natural disaster, and that’s why I voted against it. We tried with President Biden, he said, ‘Look, ‘I’ll meet you halfway,’ we said, ‘OK.’ Well, and then he just ignored us.”

