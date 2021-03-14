https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/kushner-praises-biden-move-iran-calls-it-smart-diplomatic-move?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jared Kushner, a former White House senior adviser for President Trump, is supporting President Biden for being open to a new international Iran nuclear agreement.

Kushner’s expressed his views in an op-ed published Sunday in the The Wall Street Journal.

“While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move,” Kushner writes.

“The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future,” he also wrote.

Iran has said it desires removed sanctions as part of an agreement to negotiate with the United States on a new nuclear deal, which U.S. officials have rejected.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, credits Trump with initially improving the relationship between the two countries.

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 international JCPOA over concerns that Iran was not complying with the agreement to de-accelerate its pursuit of a nuclear weapon in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

“Mr. Trump has said that Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation,” Kushner said. “This negotiation is high-stakes and, thanks to his policies, America holds a strong hand. Iran is feigning strength, but its economic situation is dire and it has no ability to sustain conflict or survive indefinitely under current sanctions.”

Biden has been pressured by Democratic lawmakers to start a course of action on Iran, apart from Trump’s. His administration is open to a new Iran deal but says the county will again have to agree and comply with restrictions on its nuclear program, along with other demands.

Kushner worked on restoring diplomatic relations between Israel and several Gulf States and countries and urged Americans to be patient in regard to improving relations with Iran.

“If the threat from Iran decreases, so can the region’s military budgets,” he wrote. “Imagine how many lives could be improved if that money, an outsize share of gross domestic product, were invested in infrastructure, education, small business and impoverished communities. Following the new road map will prevent the Biden administration from repeating the mistakes of the past and unlock opportunities for U.S. businesses.”

