https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-rage-over-bill-burr-grammy-joke-on-feminists-going-nuts

Leftists are raging mad over jokes made by politically incorrect comedian and actor Bill Burr at the 2021 Grammy Awards, ironically meeting the comedian’s prediction at the award show that feminists were going to go “nuts.”

After walking on stage to piano music, Burr joked, “Was I the only one who wanted to kill himself during that piano solo?”

“I bought a suit for this. I thought I was gonna be on TV. I’m such a moron. I am losing so much money right now,” he then joked about himself. The award show was remote due to COVID-19 precautions.

When he presented the the best regional Mexican music award, he stumbled over the pronunciation of winner Natalia Lafourcade’s last name. “I can’t say the name,” he said. “The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry.”

“Natalie, you won,” Burr added.

“[How many] feminists are like, going nuts,” Burr later mocked, presenting best tropical Latin album. “Why is this cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff.”

WATCH:

Bill Burr came out to present at the Grammys after a piano performance “Was I the only one who wanted to kill himself after that piano solo” pic.twitter.com/BKZf6MhnUZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 14, 2021

Bill Burr butchers women’s name and then is awkwardly forced to accept the award for her at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/xp3143GY1J — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 14, 2021

Bill Burr the GOAT Lolol

Rare comedian that will joke about stuff like this pic.twitter.com/Aq5dzKva0E — Tmo (@_ThomasT) March 14, 2021

As highlighted by The Blaze, Burr’s name quickly trended on Twitter for his apparently offensive jokes. Leftists called the comedian a “disgrace” and joked that men should be kept in “cages.”

ban bill burr. actually just ban white men. a disgrace. — bora (@modooborahae) March 14, 2021

People who think being an offensive asshole on purpose is funny are the actual least humorous people alive like just say you don’t have a comedic bone in ur body instead bill burr — leah⁷ (@httpkoo) March 14, 2021

Idk what he said but god I love bill burr pic.twitter.com/SlyPhr74jx — Blake (@STLBlake19) March 14, 2021

Who decided Bill Burr was a good idea? Ugh. — Audrie⁷ ♡ (@AudrieOT7) March 14, 2021

The @RecordingAcad needs to own up to this failure of selecting Bill Burr as a presenter. What a terrible choice. He clearly does not recognize how important this is for artists. If you can’t get a presenter who gives a fck how do you expect anyone to take you seriously. — ♡ binniebear⁷ (@kittievante) March 14, 2021

If Bill Burr presenting these nominees isn’t an accurate representation of the Academy @ non white artists.. — WYWYG 💗 (@_drawthings) March 14, 2021

Burr is known for being politically incorrect. Back in 2018, for example, the comedian unapologetically pushed-back against the Left’s gender ideology, partially when it comes to children. The Daily Wire reported at the time:

Comedian Bill Burr slammed “fascist liberals” for pushing their “gender neutral” ideology onto the rest of us on a recent episode of the “Your Mom’s House” podcast. The new father rejected the notion of raising his baby girl as anything other than female and lamented the “small minority” of fascist leftists who attempt to dictate our speech and shame those who, like himself, don’t fall in line.

“I would never do that to my kid,” Burr said on the podcast. “This kid has like a developing brain. I’m gonna dump my own constitution of s*** on them? That is like adult stuff, and you should allow kids to be kids. Can they have a f***ing childhood? … I would never have some political agenda.”

When told gender is now “subjective,” Burr replied: “I don’t agree with that. Good luck on how you want to raise your kid. I’m going to raise my kid the way I want to.”

“Look, my daughter is a girl and if she wants to work on carburetors or quote, ‘do some guy s***,’ I don’t give a f***,” he continued. “I opened my mind. I listened to you. I don’t agree with what you’re saying. It’s my kid and I’ll raise her the way I want to.”

Those pushing the trans agenda, particularly with regard to children, “attack” those who don’t fall in line and capitulate to their ideology, Burr explained.

“You’re not liberal anymore. You are a fascist liberal,” he said. “But this is the thing though — they are a very small portion of the population who know where the pressure points are, and they go after the advertising money and then everybody caves in; everybody has to live off of money, so everybody gets afraid.”

“It’s a paper tiger and everybody is folding,” added Burr. “People are choosing self-preservation over logic.”

Related: ‘Fascist Liberals’: Comedian Bill Burr Smacks Leftist Gender Ideology Pushed On Children

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

